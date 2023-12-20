Field & Main Bank Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

