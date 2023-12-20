Field & Main Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.