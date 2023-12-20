Field & Main Bank Purchases Shares of 1,055 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

