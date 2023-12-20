Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

