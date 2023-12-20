Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.