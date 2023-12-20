Field & Main Bank Sells 1,215 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 353,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 82,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 130,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.