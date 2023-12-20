Field & Main Bank Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $308.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

