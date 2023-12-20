Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

FSZ opened at C$5.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$486.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

