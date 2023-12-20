Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

