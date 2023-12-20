Financial Analysis: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) vs. Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.59 $1.97 billion N/A N/A Shimano $4.76 billion 2.84 $986.98 million $0.61 24.49

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Shimano 13.95% 11.73% 10.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BAE Systems and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00

BAE Systems currently has a consensus price target of $475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 761.44%. Given BAE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Shimano.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Shimano on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.