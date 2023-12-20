Financial Analysis: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -82.97% -77.88% -35.83% Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackSky Technology and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million 2.83 -$74.17 million ($0.51) -2.54 Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.25

Flexpoint Sensor Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexpoint Sensor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flexpoint Sensor Systems beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

