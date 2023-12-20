Financial Review: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 11 1 2.63 Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $111.84, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 5.01 $523.67 million $3.32 36.20 Zillow Group $1.96 billion 6.90 -$101.00 million ($0.67) -86.34

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.76% 14.54% 7.24% Zillow Group -8.24% -2.30% -1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Zillow Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.