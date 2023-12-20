First Bank & Trust Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

