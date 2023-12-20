First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 720 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,441.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,409.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.70.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

