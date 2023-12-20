First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

