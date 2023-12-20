First Financial Corp IN Buys 5,525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 479,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

