First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 6,432 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.