First Financial Corp IN Purchases 1,036 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

