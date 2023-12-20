First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.