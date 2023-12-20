First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.10

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.10 and last traded at $185.10, with a volume of 16856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.33.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.82.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.