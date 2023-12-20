First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.82% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

