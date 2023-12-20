Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.