Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -467.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

