FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.76

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.76 and last traded at $276.95, with a volume of 49139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

