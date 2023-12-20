Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

FND opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

