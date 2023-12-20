Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

