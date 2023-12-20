FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

