FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

