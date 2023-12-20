FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 228.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.52% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,484.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 636,674 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5,691.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129,947 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

