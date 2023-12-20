FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

