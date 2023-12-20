FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

