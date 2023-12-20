FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BFH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE BFH opened at $33.84 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,515,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,739,020 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bread Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

