FY2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

