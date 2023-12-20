Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $635,040.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

