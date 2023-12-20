Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $635,040.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
