Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 236,268 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 225,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

