Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,258 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,778,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

