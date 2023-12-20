Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $445.41.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.