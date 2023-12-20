Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $444.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

