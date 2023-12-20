Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.77 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.