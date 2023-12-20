Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,956 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

