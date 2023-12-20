Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

