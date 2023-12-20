Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

CMI opened at $244.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

