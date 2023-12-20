Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

