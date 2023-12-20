Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.