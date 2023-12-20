Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.