Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

