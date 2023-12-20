Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFMO. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 70,216 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.