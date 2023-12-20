General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $263.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $253.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

