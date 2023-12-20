Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director Alan B. Rosenthal Sells 14,990 Shares

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 129,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Genie Energy by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNE

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.