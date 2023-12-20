Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Getty Images stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,272 shares in the company, valued at $982,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,995 shares of company stock worth $1,174,327. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GETY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

